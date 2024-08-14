Nikki Haley Says Trump Won’t Beat Harris by Talking About Her Race and Crowd Size Because Voters Are Too ‘Smart’ | Video

Nikki Haley called for the Republican party and former President Donald Trump to make a “serious shift” in campaign strategy with 83 days until the election.

The former South Carolina governor said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday that Republicans have to “quit whining” about Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic presidential candidate and take her at her word.

“I want this campaign to win. But the campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she is dumb. You can’t win on those things,” Haley said. “The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart.”

Posting on Truth Social, Trump recently falsely said that an image of thousands of people welcoming Harris at Detroit’s airport as she arrived for her campaign rally,was fabricated with the help of artificial intelligence — a proclamation that was soon disproven.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!” he wrote.

Fifteen thousand people attended the Detroit airport rally, according to the Harris campaign. Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz spoke to a packed house from inside a hangar, while the rest of the crowd spilled out onto the tarmac. The Harris campaign fact checked Trump’s post to his platform Truth Social on X.

Haley continued to push back on her own political party and the network she appeared on stating that Harris’ actions speak louder than any interview will.

“The Republican party, Donald Trump, the people here at Fox, quit complaining that she’s not giving an interview. You don’t need an interview with Kamala Harris. I take her at her word,” she said.

The first Trump-Harris debate showdown will be hosted on ABC on Sept. 10.

Trump suggested in a Mar-a-Lago press conference last week that they should have two additional debates, hosted by Fox News and NBC. The Harris campaign has yet to confirm either of these debate times.

