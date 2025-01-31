FireAid Hosts Nirvana Reunion With St. Vincent, Joan Jett and Kim Gordon Subbing in for Kurt Cobain | Video

St. Vincent, Joan Jett and Kim Gordon joined Pat Smear and original Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic onstage for a reunion of sorts at FireAid Thursday. Violet, Jett, and Gordon each subbed in for the late Kurt Cobain.

St. Vincent kicked off the performance with a rendition of “Breed.” She was followed by Gordon, who took over vocals on “School.” Jett then joined the group onstage and sang “Territorial Pissings.”

Gordon then came back onstage for “All Apologies,” which was sung by Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet.

Prior to tonight, Novoselic and Dave Grohl most recently played together in February 2021 at the house where the Foo Fighters recorded “Medicine at Midnight.” Smear was also part of the get-together, as he told Howard Stern.

“Every once in a while, me and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana,” Smear said. “So I don’t have to miss it — we do it. If we’re in the same town together, or whatever, we’ll get together and jam.”

FireAid kicked things off with performances by Green Day, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morisette, Anderson .Paak and Dr. Dre. Comedian and actor Billy Crystal also shared a moving story about the loss of the home he’s lived in with his family for 46 years, and the power of laughter was a method of perseverance.

Green Day opened up the benefit concert and were quickly joined by Eilish for a performance of the band’s “Last Night on Earth” from their 2009 album “21st Century Breakdown.” Crystal introduced Alanis Morissette, whose performance was followed by .Paak and Dr. Dre’s rendition of “California Love.”

Performers also included Pink, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.