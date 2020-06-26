Los Angeles Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine sent a staff memo Thursday night outlining what “long overdue” changes will be hitting the newspaper in the wake of an extended conversation about newsroom diversity.
“Thank you for your time yesterday as I talked about how we got to where we are, and how we plan to improve representation and cultural issues here at the Los Angeles Times. The masthead and I are committed to fighting the systemic racism that so many of you and our former colleagues have painfully described. I have read the #BlackAtLAT testimonials, and I am grateful for the effort put into them, but I also understand that listening must be paired with action,” he wrote, one day after an all-staff town hall during which he said he would not be stepping down upon receiving a letter of demands from the Los Angeles Times Guild Black Caucus.
Among the changes Pearlstine committed to were an overhaul of the Metpro program, the hiring of a masthead editor for talent and culture and setting up one-on-one meetings to address the demands from the Black Caucus letter.
He also said paper leadership would be setting up a meeting with the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, “taking immediate steps to make diversity in hiring and retention part of the management evaluation process” and making new diversity and inclusion training classes mandatory. There will be a company-wide diversity report and guidance to come on updates to the style guide for the use of words like “looters” and descriptors like “Black.”
Wednesday’s Zoom town hall came a day after the Black Caucus of the paper’s guild sent a letter to the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Pearlstine and managing editors Kimi Yoshino and Scott Kraft outlining a list of demands for a more representative newsroom. The letter was signed by 15 Black Caucus members and 183 other Guild members “in solidarity.” On social media, testimonies from current and former Black journalists were shared under the #BlackatLAT hashtag.
Numerous staffers expressed frustrations both on that call and in a 500-plus member newsroom Slack channel throughout the course of the meeting, according to messages reviewed by TheWrap. At one point in the meeting, top editors on the call — including Pearlstine, Yoshino, Kraft, deputy managing editors Julia Turner and Shelby Grad, and assistant managing editor Angel Rodriguez — apologized for failing to do better on hiring and retaining diverse staff members. Thursday night’s memo made repeated references to fixing the hiring and retention processes.
Pearlstine ended his memo, “These changes are long overdue, and they must be just a beginning. I know you are looking for actions, not words, and that we must act now. Thank you again for fighting for change and to make this a better institution.”
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24, the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall -- and then in June pushed it back until spring 2021.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: "Plaza Suite"
A new revival of Neil Simon's comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will now play March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021. The show had been expected to begin previews at the Hudson Theater on March 13, the day after theaters were shut down.
Postponed: "MJ"
The new Michael Jackson musical, starring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as the late King of Pop, had been planning to begin performances in July for an August opening. But now it's pushed back its debut to next spring, with a new opening night set for April 15, 2021.
Closed: "Frozen"
Disney's stage version of the animated hit "Frozen" became the first long-running show to close due to the pandemic. The Tony-nominated show opened in March 2018 and played 825 performances and 26 previews.
Postponed: "The Music Man"
A new revival of the classic musical starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster was set to begin performances in September for an official opening on Oct. 15. But in June, the production announced that the opening night would be pushed back to
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021
