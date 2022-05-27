A concert set for this weekend’s controversial NRA rally in Houston has been canceled.

According to Jacob Bryant, an artist who was scheduled to perform, the event had been canceled since Thursday, two days after a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 students and two teachers with an AR-15 assault rifle.

The National Rifle Association has yet to confirm the concert was canceled. TheWrap has reached out to the NRA for comment.

A landing page online for the event produces an error message.

Other performers, including “American Pie” favorite Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart, had already dropped out of the event. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean announced on Thursday.

Tuesday’s massacre stands as the second-deadliest school shooting in the country’s history (after Sandy Hook in Connecticut in 2012). New details are still emerging about the shooting and will still be if this event goes forward on Saturday.