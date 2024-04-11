O.J. Simpson Said ‘My Health Is Good’ in Haunting Final Video

O.J. Simpson claimed his heath was improving in a video posted just two months before his death Wednesday at 76 years old.

The NFL legend, who more famously was acquitted for the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman, died from prostate cancer complications just weeks after he started treatment, according to his family. They shared the news Thursday morning.

In a post on his official account on X, the family shared, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”

But OJ appeared to be upbeat until the end. He said in a video posted to X on Feb. 11, “Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who’ve reached out to me. My health is good, I think. I mean, obviously, I am dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course, hopefully in a couple of weeks.”

It was reported in Februrary that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was beginning chemotherapy. He responded with a video posted to X where he said, “Hospice? Hospice?! You talking about hospice? (laughs) Now, I am not in any hospice, I don’t know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there, I guess it’s like The Donald say: can’t trust the media! In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know?”