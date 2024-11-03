Olivia Rodrigo Joins Reproductive Rights Activist Hadley Duvall to Push for Kamala Harris | Video

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo weighed in on the presidential race the Saturday before the election, more forcefully endorsing Kamala Harris than before alongside reproductive rights and abortion access advocate Hadley Duvall.

“I had the incredible opportunity to speak to @hadley.duvall about her experience of abuse and the importance of being able to make decisions about your body and your future,” Rodrigo captioned an Instagram video with Duvall for Rodrigo’s 38.2 million followes. “Stories like Hadley’s are exactly why this election is so important. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban and a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for reproductive freedom. Please use your voice and VOTE!”

Rodrigo’s support of Harris follows her posting a clip from a Harris campaign rally in July. The singer has been a vocal advocate of reproductive health and has partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds, an organization dedicated to increasing access to abortion care across the United States. Rodrigo donated a portion of ticket sales from her ongoing “Guts” tour to local and statewide abortion care groups.

Duvall, a Kentucky native, has shared a harrowing backstory of being impregnated by her stepfather when she was 12. She miscarried and kept the pregnancy secret, but stepped out to tell her story on Facebook when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

She has since become an advocate for abortion rights and reproductive freedom. Duvall spoke at the Democratic convention and later appeared in an ad for Harris’ presidential campaign.

Trump has said that he doesn’t back a federal abortion ban and has left it up to the states to determine their own stance, but this has led to significantly increased restrictions on abortion in many states following Roe v. Wade being overturned. Harris has made abortion rights a key part of her platform, saying she would support and sign a Congressional action to enshrine the right to an abortion in federal law.