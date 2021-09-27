Female-Driven ‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Ordered by Netflix

Netflix has ordered an “On My Block” spinoff series called “Freeridge” that will be “a more female driven show,” the streaming service said Monday.

The fourth and final season of “On my Block” debuts Oct. 4 on Netflix. Per the streaming service, “With the epic conclusion to our original squad’s stories, fans are promised to see another side of the beloved and fictitious town of Freeridge with a new Core Four in town.”

Here’s the official description for the new YA comedy series “Freeridge”: “The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

The series hails from co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner as well as “On My Block” co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. All five are executive producers, with Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft serving as co-showrunners.

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of High School, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this ‘On My Block’ spin-off,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, said in a statement. “There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

Iungerich added: “Co-creating and running ‘On My Block’ was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

In their own joint statement, co-showrunners Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft said: “Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about ‘On MY Block’ were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on ‘Freeridge,’ a more female driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”