‘On My Block’ Renewed for 4th and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite YA comedy “On My Block” for a fourth and final season, the streamer announced Friday.

Series stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias are all set to return for the 10-episode final outing, alongside co-creator and showrunner Lauren Iungerich.

Plot details for the new episodes have not been revealed, but Season 3, which premiered on Netflix last March, concluded with a two-year time jump that saw all the main characters go their separate ways.

In an interview with TV Guide last year, Iungerich said Season 4 would provide “definitive answers” regarding the characters’ split and their future. “[The time jump] opened up so many different ways and different avenues to really allow these characters to grow and spread their wings and for us to see their stories evolve and change, because that’s what happens,” she said at the time. “Your core friends sometimes stay your core friends and then sometimes they don’t.”

In addition to Iungerich, “On My Block” co-creators and executive producers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft will also return, as will executive producer Jamie Dooner.