Oprah Winfrey Shows up as Surprise Guest During Stephen Colbert’s Monologue | Video

Ahead of Thursday night’s episode of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert revealed that a surprise guest stopped by: none other than Oprah Winfrey, author, former talk show host, actress, actress and entrepreneur.

Colbert told the audience this time of the year is “exciting” because “All the big prestige movies are coming out in time to qualify for the awards, and one I’m very excited about is the new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’”

As the audience cheered, he added, “I’m not the only one. My dear, dear friend Oprah Winfrey has been everywhere promoting this movie recently. She’s been making purple cocktails, she’s been unveiling a purple portrait in Washington D.C, turning the Empire State Building purple, handing out tons of purple movie tickets, and on the streets of New York, she’s even been handing out purple nurple.”

The host attempted to add that he’s also looking forward to a second big film when Winfrey herself walked out from behind the stage and said, “Stephen!” as the audience applauded and chanted her name. Watch it above now.

Colbert is also joined by Greta Gerwig and Andrew Scott.

Winfrey introduced “The Color Purple” at the audience at CinemaCon in April of this year. The movie, which is described as a “bold new take on a beloved classic,” will open on December 25, 2023, and is a feature adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. The fim stars Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks and Hailee Bailey.