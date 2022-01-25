Women Directors Oscars 2021 Jane Campion Sian Heder Maggie Gyllenhaal

Directors Jane Campion, Sian Heder and Maggie Gyllenhaal are in the thick of this year's Oscar race (Getty Images)

Oscar Gender Gap Continues: Just 27% of Eligible Features Had a Female Director

by | January 25, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Women continued to have better representation in the Documentary Feature race, though the percentage dipped to 43%

The percentage of women who directed films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars this year saw no growth toward gender parity compared to the crop of films from 2020, with only 27.1% of the eligible movies being directed by women.

Out of 276 films released in 2021 that are eligible for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars — the lowest number of eligible films in a decade as a result of the pandemic’s shortened awards season — 75 of those films had at least one woman listed as a director. That’s 27.1%, down slightly from last year when 100 of 366 eligible films (27.3%) were directed by a woman.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

