Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to Announce Oscar Nominations on Thursday

After a slight postponement, the Oscars will get back on track on Thursday when Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. PST, the “Wicked” actor and the “Bottoms” actress will reveal the nominees for all 23 categories via livestream and on social media. The nods were originally supposed to be read on Jan. 17, but were postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Final voting will take place Feb. 11-18. Conan O’Brien will then host (for the first time) on March 2, with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan producing.

In addition to postponing the initial nominations announcement, the 2025 Oscar Nominees Luncheon has been canceled altogether, per the AMPAS.

Yang is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” as well as his “Las Culturistas” podcast with Matt Rogers, while Sennott has starred in “Shiva Baby,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “I Used to Be Funny” and “Saturday Night.” The pair’s upcoming gig as Oscar nominee announcers was first revealed on “Good Morning America” early Tuesday.

The 97th Academy Awards air live March 2 on ABC and Hulu.