Oscars 2021: 10 Best and Worst Moments (Photos)

Check out TheWrap's list of best and worst moments from the 93rd Academy Awards.
BEST: Regina King's Opener
Not only did Regina King open the show with a bang by strutting into Union Station holding her own Oscar statue, but her monologue focused on the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial and shone a light on the rough year that had just passed.
WORST: Long Acceptance Speeches
This was the first time in a long time that many people were able to go out in public or see groups of people, and maybe that's why producers didn't play anyone off resulting in extra-long acceptance speeches that had many people questioning whether the telecast will end in time.
Frances McDormand is the only one who left it short and sweet.
BEST: Daniel Kaluuya's Speech
Plenty of Oscar acceptance speeches have gone off the rails before, but no one has ever thanked their parents for having sex and giving birth to them — at least, until Daniel Kaluuya. We deem this a "best" moment for that reason, although his mother, who looked visibly mortified, might deem it a "worst."
WORST: Personal Anecdotes and Lack of Movie Clips
This year, no montages or movie clips were shown of the nominated films (which, if you haven't seen the film, is a problem). Instead, producers opted to give presenters anecdotes or mini stories for the nominees, adding even more length to an already-long show. Plus, the camera work panning to the nominees was often times jarring.
BEST: Union Station as the Backdrop
Union Station turned out to be an amazing venue for Hollywood's Biggest Night -- not only did it give attendees ample space to social distance, but it also gave the show added old Hollywood flair.
WORST: Trivia
Why add even more time when we all just want to know who won? However, there was one bit from the trivia part that will go on our BEST list...
BEST: Glenn Close and Da Butt
When it was Close's turn to play trivia, to everyone's surprise, she knew "Da Butt" song from "School Daze" and ALSO got up to dance to the song! Iconic.
WORST: The Ending
For some reason, producers didn't have Best Picture as the last award and instead placed Best Actor there, prompting many to speculate that it means Chadwick Boseman would win posthumously. However, Anthony Hopkins won, and he wasn't there tp accept the award... so the show abruptly ended.
BEST: "West Side Story" Trailer
The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story" dropped during the Oscars telecast -- and it was a good one. Fans got a glimpse of Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, and they got more excited for its Dec. 10 release date.
BEST: Youn Yuh-Jung's Speech
Aside from Daniel Kaluuya's speech, the "Minari" star's speech was the only other one to draw serious laughs from the audience. Not only did she admire her fellow nominees, but she also called out Brad Pitt, whose Plan B produced the film and also handed the award to the actress.
"Mr. Pitt... Finally. Where were you during filming?"