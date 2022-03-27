Oscars 2022 Winners: All the Stars Who Took Home the Gold (Photos) 

Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘West Side Story’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Kenneth Branagh accepts the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for ‘Belfast’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood (Getty Images)
Sian Heder (R) accepts the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) award for ‘CODA’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh accept the Makeup and Hairstyling Award for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette accept the Production Design Award for 'Dune' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Filmmaker Ben Proudfoot accepts the Documentary Short Subject Award for 'The Queen of Basketball' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Greig Fraser accepts the Cinematography award for ‘Dune’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood (Getty Images)
Leo Sanchez Barbosa and Alberto Mielgo accept the Animated Short Film Award for 'The Windshield Wiperonstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Editor Joe Walker accepts the Best Film Editing award for 'Dune' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard accept the Animated Feature Film award for 'Encanto' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, and Gerd Nefzer accept the Visual Effects award for ‘Dune’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (R) accepts the International Feature Film award for ‘Drive My Car’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Jenny Beavan accepts the Costume Design award for ‘Cruella’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)
Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, Questlove, and David Dinerstein accept the Documentary (Feature) award for ‘Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)