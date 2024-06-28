7 Unforgettable Presidential Debate Moments From Years Past: Sweating, Lurking and ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’

John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon during their first debate in 1960 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Nixon sweated in 1960

In the first-ever televised presidential debate, Richard Nixon unwisely refused makeup and, even worse, had to stop to wipe the sweat off his face. John F. Kennedy, who was far more camera-friendly, would go on to win the election. The on-air gaffe has been parodied several times, including on “The Simpsons.”

Presidential candidates Gary Hart and Walter Mondale debate in 1984 (CREDIT: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mondale asked “Where’s the beef?” in 1984

Walter Mondale — who was Jimmy Carter’s vice president — was up against Gary Hart in an early debate for the Democratic candidates. Mondale savvily quoted the current Burger King commercial, “Where’s the beef?” to tell Hart his plans had no substance. Mondale won the nomination that year and named Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate (the first-ever woman on a major party ticket), but lost to Republican Ronald Reagan.

VP candidate Lloyd Bentsen zinged rival Dan Quayle in 1988 (CREDIT: Steve Liss/ Getty Images)

Lloyd Bentsen tells Dan Quayle he’s no Jack Kennedy

History might entirely forget about Democratic VP candidate Lloyd Bentsen, who was running with Michael Dukakis, except for his brilliant putdown of , Dan Quayle during a 1988 debate. Quayle, George H. Bush’s pick for VP, had often compared himself to John F. Kennedy during the campaign. Bentsen, who actually knew JFK, famously told Quayle, “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine,” the implication clearly being, “Don’t even mention yourself in the same breath as Jack Kennedy.” His quote is misremembered as, “You’re no Jack Kennedy,” which has become an oft-used political insult.