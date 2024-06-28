7 Unforgettable Presidential Debate Moments From Years Past: Sweating, Lurking and ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in the first presidential debate of 2024, we revisit several memorable, cringe-worthy and viral moments from past political showdowns.
From Richard Nixon not being ready for primetime TV to Biden losing his temper in 2020, we’ve rounded up some of the most viral things that went down at debates.
Nixon sweated in 1960
In the first-ever televised presidential debate, Richard Nixon unwisely refused makeup and, even worse, had to stop to wipe the sweat off his face. John F. Kennedy, who was far more camera-friendly, would go on to win the election. The on-air gaffe has been parodied several times, including on “The Simpsons.”
Mondale asked “Where’s the beef?” in 1984
Walter Mondale — who was Jimmy Carter’s vice president — was up against Gary Hart in an early debate for the Democratic candidates. Mondale savvily quoted the current Burger King commercial, “Where’s the beef?” to tell Hart his plans had no substance. Mondale won the nomination that year and named Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate (the first-ever woman on a major party ticket), but lost to Republican Ronald Reagan.
Lloyd Bentsen tells Dan Quayle he’s no Jack Kennedy
History might entirely forget about Democratic VP candidate Lloyd Bentsen, who was running with Michael Dukakis, except for his brilliant putdown of , Dan Quayle during a 1988 debate. Quayle, George H. Bush’s pick for VP, had often compared himself to John F. Kennedy during the campaign. Bentsen, who actually knew JFK, famously told Quayle, “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine,” the implication clearly being, “Don’t even mention yourself in the same breath as Jack Kennedy.” His quote is misremembered as, “You’re no Jack Kennedy,” which has become an oft-used political insult.
Gore can’t stop sighing
Al Gore heaved a series of deep sighs whenever George W. Bush had the mike in this 2000 debate. As you know. Bush was eventually named the winner of the heavily contested election that year. The exchange was, of course, spoofed by “SNL,” with Will Ferrell as Bush and Darrell Hammond as Gore.
Rick Perry draws a blank
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry forgot the third point he was making during a 2021 presidential debate. He had two fingers out already for his first two points, but the third gesture was to tap his own forgetful forehead.
The night he came on stage
In this podium-free 2016 debate, both candidates were free to roam around. Viewers couldn’t help but notice how often Donald Trump stood behind Hillary Clinton, a scenario that was often compared to “Halloween” killer Michael Myers looming behind a terrified Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).
Biden tells Trump, “Shut up, man.”
Here’s why the mikes be muted in the rematch: In 2020, Trump kept interrupting Biden when he was answering the moderator’s question, repeating, “Are you gonna pack the court?” A frustrated Biden finally snapped, “Will you shut up, man?” Watch the moment in the video above.
