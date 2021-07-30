Paramount Pulls ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ From Schedule Due to Delta Variant Worries

Owing to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the impact it may have on theatrical revenues, Paramount has pulled its upcoming family film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” from its release schedule, TheWrap has confirmed.

The film was originally set for Sept. 17. But given that the situation with COVID-19 remains uncertain as large numbers of unvaccinated people directly aid the spread of the disease, Paramount will be making a decision on the film’s new release date at a later time.

The Delta variant, which is more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19, is now themost common version of the virus in the U.S. and is a major factor, along with politically motivated resistance to vaccinations, in rising infection rates in 47 states. Los Angeles County officials reinstituted a mask mandate in public indoor spaces earlier this month after daily new case rate rose above 1,000 for the first time since March.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” directed by Walt Becker, is based on the Scholastic book series. It stars Kenan Thompson, Tony Hale and John Cleese, along with Darby Camp, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier and Russell Wong.

