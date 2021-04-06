Participant Promotes Laura Kim to EVP of Marketing

Participant has promoted veteran executive Laura Kim to executive vice president of marketing, the company announced on Tuesday.

Kim, who first joined Participant in 2014, will focus on independent and international films and series, reporting to Christina Kounelias, Participant’s president of worldwide marketing.

“Laura has become a good friend and trusted colleague for the past five years that we have worked closely together,” Kounelias said in a statement. “Her vast knowledge and deep expertise in independent, specialty and international films is second-to-none, contributing greatly to the success of our films. Her strategic thinking, great devotion to mentorship and genuine passion for impact and the issues match Participant’s core values, and on behalf of everyone at the company, we are thrilled to recognize her numerous contributions with this promotion.”

“I am excited to be working on films and series that move me and that challenge us to try harder and do better,” Kim added. “I feel especially lucky to do this with people who inspire me and with filmmakers whom I respect.”

Kim first joined Participant as SVP in 2014. While at Participant, she worked on films as “American Factory,” “A Fantastic Woman,” “Spotlight,” “CitizenFour,” as well as “Monos,” “Human Flow,” and the Oscar-nominated films “The Look of Silence” and “RBG.”

Most recently, Kim spearheaded marketing efforts on behalf of Participant for such films as this year’s Oscar-nominated “Collective,” and the upcoming “Final Account” and “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” which had its world premiere this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Prior to joining Participant, Kim was principal and founder of Inside Job, a motion picture marketing, public relations and distribution consulting firm, whose clients included the Sundance Institute, as well as campaigns for such Oscar-nominated films including “Restrepo,” “Winter’s Bone,” “The Act of Killing,” as well as “Ida,” “Stories We Tell” and “Gloria.”

Previously, Kim served as EVP of ,arketing for Warner Independent Pictures, where she worked on the marketing of films including “Before Sunset,” “March of the Penguins,” “Paradise Now,” and Participant’s “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Kim is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, for which she sits on the Diversity Committee and its A2020 initiative, amongst others; she also serves on the Board of Directors for Film Independent.