Paul Reubens, ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ Creator and Star, Dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the creator of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” who starred in several projects as the goofy, child-like Pee-wee Herman including 1985’s “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” has died at age 70, his estate said Monday.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” his estate posted to Facebook.



“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” the post continued.

The actor wrote a posthumous statement explaining why he chose not to disclose his cancer diagnosis. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The happy-go-lucky, tight-suited, bow-tied Pee-wee Herman character first appeared in a stage show at The Groundlings in 1981. HBO taped an episode and aired it that same year.

“Pee-wee’s Playhouse” debuted on CBS in 1986 and ran through 1990. It featured colorful characters, much like 1950s kids’ series “Captain Kangaroo,” including future Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis.

It was preceded by the 1985 Tim Burton film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” in which Reubens’ character is desperately searching for his lost bicycle. He returned to the big screen in 1988’s “Big Top Pee-wee,” directed by Randal Kleiser, and revived the character for Netflix’s “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” in 2016.

Reubens also appeared in Burton’s “Batman Returns” as the father of Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, and as the voice of troublemaker Lock in “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

His other films include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Matilda,” “Mystery Men,” “Blow,” “Buddy,” and “Dunston Checks In.”

Reubens kid-friendly image took a hit in July 1991 when he was arrested for masturbating at a porn theater in Sarasota, Florida. His TV show had already wrapped by then, but the scandal led to Toys “R” Us removing Pee-wee toys from stores. He later pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 75 hours of community service.

However, he received widespread support from fellow stars, such as Cyndi Lauper, Annette Funicello, Zsa Zsa Gabor, “Law & Order” star S. Epatha Merkerson and “Big Top Pee-wee” director Kleiser.

Fans also organized rallies after CBS pulled “Pee-Wee” reruns. And when “A Current Affair” ran a telephone survey asking for viewers’ reactions, “tens of thousands” of people called in, with nine out of 10 overwhelmingly voicing their support for the actor.

Some of his last appearances were guest spots on “The Conners,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and reprising his role from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in a 2019 episode of “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The actor, who was born Paul Rubenfeld on August 27, 1952, in Peekskill, New York, attended Boston University and earned a BFA at California Institute of the Arts. In the 1970s, he began performing at local comedy clubs and made four guest appearances on “The Gong Show.” As a member of the LA-based comedy troupe The Groundlings, he often worked on projects with future “Saturday Night Live” star Phil Hartman.