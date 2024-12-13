Paula Abdul Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe

"I am grateful this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can put behind me," Abdul says in a reported statement

Paula Abdul has reached a settlement in her sexual assault lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe after the former “American Idol” judge accused the reality TV producer of assaulting her on two separate occasions when they worked together on the singing competition series and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The legal dispute was settled Monday on an “unconditional” basis in the Superior Court of Los Angeles and a request for dismissal is expected to be filed within 45 days. There were no details about whether the settlement granted any form of damages.

From left to right: Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe at the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala
In December 2023, Abdul accused Lythgoe in a lawsuit of assaulting her in an elevator in the hotel she was staying at while on the road with Lythgoe for “American Idol.” The incident allegedly took place in the early 2000s. She said the second instance happened in 2015 when she was asked to be a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Lythgoe, who has denied the allegations, sought to dismiss the lawsuit back in March of this year. He exited his role as judge on the “SYTYCD” dance competition series back in January.

In a statement to TMZ, Abdul said she is happy to close the issue.

“I am grateful this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me,” Abdul per TMZ. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

Paula Abdul attends the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
