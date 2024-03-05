Nigel Lythgoe Seeks to Dismiss ‘Despicable’ Paula Abdul Sexual Assault Lawsuit in LA Court Filing

The former “So You Think You Can Dance” producer calls the pop star’s lawsuit “the worst kind of character assassination” in the midst of facing two other claims

From left to right: Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe at the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala
Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe attend the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios (Credit: Getty Images)

Nigel Lythgoe sought to get Paula Abdul’s sexual assault lawsuit from December dismissed on Tuesday, calling the action “despicable” and “the worst kind of character assassination” in a L.A. Superior Court filing.

The formal response denying the former “American Idol” judge’s claim that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice followed his exit from judging “So You Think You Can Dance” shortly after the New Year.

“Unfortunately for Lythgoe, today’s climate has turned the statutory presumption of innocence until proven guilty on its head. In a matter of minutes, Abdul’s false allegations had a life-changing impact on Lythgoe,” the filing from the firm of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP read. “With little-to-no regard for the truth, without a fair trial, and without Lythgoe having an opportunity to tell his side of the story, and prove the falsity of hers, his life, the lives of his loved ones and his reputation suffered substantial damage.”

The filing also claims that Abdul’s accusations in her complaint “lack specificity as to when, where and how any alleged abuse occurred,” adding that she is a “well-documented fabulist with a long history of telling wild stories that are untethered from reality.”

“True to form, Abdul’s accusations about Lythgoe are pure fiction,” it read.

Paula-Abdul
Read Next
Paula Abdul Sues 'American Idol' Producer Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

Abdul’s suit cites the first instance of sexual assault as taking place in an elevator in the hotel she was saying at with Lythgoe while on the road for “American Idol” regional auditions. The second incident occurred years later when she was asked to be a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Lythgoe, a veteran competition show producer who also backed “American Idol,” wants Abdul’s complaint “dismissed in its entirety with prejudice.”

Nigel Lythgoe attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021
Read Next
Nigel Lythgoe Sued for Sexual Assault by 'All American Girl' Contestants

“Lythgoe will continue to promote the dissemination of truth – which confirms that Abdul is not a victim of sexual assault at the hand of Lythgoe, but it is Lythgoe who has been a victim of Abdul’s appalling lies,” the response read.

The documents contain previous texts and social media posts of gratitude and affection made by Abdul toward Lythgoe, arguing that they are examples of how she “really felt” about “her friend and colleague.” Further, Lythgoe questioned in the filing why Abdul would tolerate his presence or send him “adoring” messages and “sexually provocative jokes” if her claims were true.

Lythgoe further argued that he fought for Abdul to be included in projects like “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance” despite the “reputation she developed because of her drug-fueled erratic behavior.”

The TV personality and producer has been sued twice more for similar instances since Abdul’s Dec. 30 complaint.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

Nigel Lythgoe attends the American Ballet Theatre's Holiday Benefit in Los Angeles
Read Next
Nigel Lythgoe Sued for Sexual Assault, His 3rd Case Since December

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.