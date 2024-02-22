Nigel Lythgoe was sued Saturday for sexual assault — his third such case since December.

The lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap and filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the former “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance?” producer forcibly touched the unidentified plaintiff in 2016.

The incident, according to the suit, occurred that February and among other things claims that Lythgoe’s driver was behind the wheel of the car throughout the ordeal. The Jane Doe plaintiff is demanding a jury trial and is seeking unspecified damages.

Paula Abdul was the first to sue Lythgoe, accusing him in paperwork filed Dec. 29 of groping her in the elevator of a hotel where the show was filming in 2022. Abdul, one of the original “American Idol” judges, also accused Lythgoe of a separate incident, alleging he forced himself on top of her during a dinner at his home in 2015.

Lythgoe denied Abdul’s accusations in strong terms, vowing to fight the accusations and mentioning “erratic behavior” by her. But on Jan. 2, two former contestants of the 2003 talent competition “All American Girl” filed their own lawsuit, in which they accused Lythgoe of inappropriate behavior in the show’s dressing room and at a private party at his house.

Lythgoe stepped down from “So You Think You Can Dance” on Jan. 5.

The Hollywood Reporter first covered the news.