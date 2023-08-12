Producers Guild of America Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain joined members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket lines Friday at Culver City Studios where called out the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios in talks with guilds.

And De Line and Allain specifically took issue with AMPTP for the group’s name itself.

“We stand in solidarity with the WGA, with SAG-AFTRA,” Allain said. “We go crazy when we hear that the AMPTP, which stands for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, is on the other side of this battle for fairness.”

Allain added: “They are not producers. We are producers. The PGA is an organization of individual producers who go out every day, to try and make stories happen and bring all of us together to make movies. So we’re artists, we’re labor just like you and we’re not going to stop.”

De Line added: “As Stephanie said, we are here to stand in solidarity today with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. We very firmly believe that everyone in this industry is entitled to make fair compensation for their work. And also everyone has a right to financial benefits, health insurance included. So we will not give up the fight.”

Allain and De Line’s comments come as the WGA has set a Friday meeting with the AMPTP negotiators, where they expect the organization to provide responses to the guild’s proposals.

At the same picket, SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland also spoke, thanking members of the other guilds for their “support and solidarity.”

#SAGAFTRAStrike #WGAStrike: "The support and solidarity from all of these other union members means so much because it really demonstrates that the entertainment industry is made up of a collection of individuals" –@DuncanCIhttps://t.co/vEWbSd0V1H pic.twitter.com/nBnaOei1TC — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 12, 2023

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively.

