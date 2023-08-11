The Hollywood Professional Association issued an open letter calling on the AMPTP, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA to find a resolution to the guilds’ historic double strike.

The non-profit warned that the work stoppage has “already brought harsh consequences to the many thousands of people and businesses who support media creation.”

“At this point, the long-term impact to what is referred to as the industry supply chain in post production, VFX, and production support is already real and dire,” the letter from the nonprofit’s board of directors states. “At the conclusion of the current dispute, it is assumed that the writers, actors, and producers will go back to work. However, the real risk for our members is that they may not be able to return at all. With each passing day without resolution, the economic damage to supply chain companies and their employees grows ever more devastating.”

The HPA notes that organizations “indispensable to the creation of media are cutting staff and services, and in some cases, even risk closing.”

“Many talented and skilled professionals are losing their jobs and life savings. Some are leaving the industry entirely, taking their expertise with them,” the letter adds. “Without a near-term resolution, there is significant risk to the ability of the industry to easily recover.”

Notable member companies of the HPA include Adobe, Avid, Dolby, LG, Google, HP, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Amazon Studios Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, NBCUniversal StudioPost, Paramount and Sony.

The letter comes as the WGA has set a Friday meeting with the AMPTP negotiators, where they expect the organization to provide responses to the guild’s proposals. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively.

“We are encouraged that participants are returning to the table and urge them to find the common ground to get the industry we love and support back to work. And when we do, we, your partners in the industry supply chain, are committed to working together to build a strong future for our industry, where we can continue to innovate, serve and support your creative vision,” the HPA’s letter concludes.

Representatives for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the AMPTP declined to comment for the story.