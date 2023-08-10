SAG-AFTRA Clears ‘Ferrari’ Cast to Promote Film at Venice Premiere

Michael Mann’s independent biopic “Ferrari” has been approved for a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, clearing the way for the film’s cast, led by Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, to promote the film at its upcoming Venice Film Festival premiere.

The film stars Driver and Cruz as legendary racer and carmaker Enzo Ferrari and his wife Laura as they face the potential collapse of their marriage after the loss of their son. With his company on the verge of bankruptcy, Enzo risks everything on one final gamble: the 1957 Mille Miglia, an endurance race so deadly that it would be cancelled after that year’s running.

While some Venice films like David Fincher’s “The Killer” and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” are going to the festival without their striking actors — both of those films are being released by Netflix — “Ferrari” was able to qualify for the interim agreement due to its distribution being handled by indie companies Neon and STXinternational. The film is currently set for a Christmas Day release in U.S. theaters.

It is unclear whether the cast of “Ferrari,” which also includes Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey, will now attend the Venice premiere of the film or its closing night screening at the New York Film Festival. The actors may choose to abstain from promoting the film out of solidarity with fellow SAG-AFTRA members, similar to how Viola Davis chose not to move forward with production on the action-thriller “G20” despite the project qualifying for an agreement.

TheWrap has reached out to Neon and to reps for the film’s cast for comment.