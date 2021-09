Piers Morgan has rejoined Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the British television host said Thursday. He will host a daily Fox Nation show that will run in America, the UK and Australia.

“BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun….” he tweeted.

More to come…