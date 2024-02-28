‘Poor Things’ Gets March Release Date on Hulu

The Emma Stone-starring film “Poor Things” will premiere on Hulu in March. The film, nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, will premiere on the streamer service just three days before the awards ceremony.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, “Poor Things” tells the story of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman resurrected from death by a mad scientist who inserts a baby’s brain into her own. Bella goes on a journey of self-discovery, aided by a shiftless cad played by Mark Ruffalo.

Lanthimos, Ruffalo and Stone are all nominated for Academy Awards.

The film has garnered both critical and commercial praise, even before its awards fervor. It currently has grossed $32.9 million in the United State and Canada and boasts a worldwide box office total of $105.7 million.

TheWrap’s Ben Croll praised the film in his review saying it “remains witty and wise throughout its most lurid stretches” and is “one of the year’s most unexpected heart-warmers. That the filmmakers lavish commensurate attention on all those bawdy embellishments also guarantees you a bloody good time along the way.”

Hulu is also the streaming home for the Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall.” That courtroom drama is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet) and Best Actress (Sandra Hüller).

“Poor Things” will be available to stream on Hulu March 7.