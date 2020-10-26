Go Pro Today

Prince Azim of Brunei, Film Producer and Son of Sultan of Brunei, Dies at 38

The prince had been in the hospital “for quite some time,” Vice reports

| October 26, 2020 @ 4:46 PM
Prince Azim of Brunei

Getty

Prince Azim, film producer and the son of the Sultan of Brunei, has died, according to CNN. He was 38 years old.

The country’s government confirmed he died on Saturday morning, but did not disclose the cause of death. Vice, however, reported that the prince had been in the hospital “for quite some time.” The funeral, CNN reported, took place on Saturday, after which the nation entered a seven-day mourning period.

Azim was fourth in line to the nation’s throne, and was the sultan’s second-born son, known for hosting lavish parties with celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey attending.

Also Read: George Clooney to Continue Boycott on Sultan of Brunei's Hotels Despite Execution Moratorium

He also served as a producer on various films like 2014’s “You’re Not You” starring Hilary Swank, “The Time of Their Lives” starring Joan Collings and “The Happy Prince” starring Colin Firth.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement to CNN that Azim “was known for his kind and generous spirit, and for his dedication to charitable, educational and youth causes.” The Indonesian Embassy said that he will “always be remembered fondly.”

According to Vice, Brunei’s royal family holds many positions in the government, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has amassed titles, overseas properties, luxury goods and wealth estimated to be worth more than $28 billion. Brunei is an absolute monarchy and the royal family is wealthy due to natural resources, particularly oil reserves.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • kenny rogers
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • kevin dobson Getty Images
  • diana rigg olenna tyrell
  • michael lonsdale Getty Images
  • ruth bader ginsburg supreme courtruth bader ginsburg supreme court
  • Eddie Van Halen
  • Rhonda Fleming obit
  • Conchata Ferrell Getty Images
  • James Randi Getty Images
  • Marge Champion Getty Images
  • Daryl Grove Photo: Gofundme/Team Daryl Grove
1 of 92

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content