Prince’s Fashion: 23 Most Outrageous Outfits Through the Years (Photos)

Here are just a few of Prince’s most breathtaking looks

and | April 21, 2020 @ 7:30 AM Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 8:39 AM
Prince fashion video
On the fourth anniversary of Prince's death, TheWrap looks back at some of the late pop star's fashion highlights.
Prince Purple Rain Cover
Warner Bros.
June 25, 1984 - Whether Prince wore low-cut blouse-like shirts, lace, or crazy patterns, his outfits were unmistakable. And he’s one of the rare people who could mix and match all colors, patterns and styles and actually get away with it. His “Purple Rain” album is one of his most famous, ranked as one of the best albums in music history. 
Prince Ass Chaps
MTV
June 15, 1991 - Prince got a little cheeky when he performed "Gett Off" at the MTV Video Music Awards. This was the most appropriate image of it we could find. And yes, we suspect many people indeed heeded his song title. 
prince fashion
Getty Images
March 24, 1993 -- Prince sported his "chain-mail police officer" look at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.
prince outfit
May 04, 1994 - Prince showed off his love symbol at The World Music Awards in Monaco. In 1993, Prince adopted the symbol as his name and referred to himself as "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince." 
35th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Getty Images
March 6, 2003 - Prince and his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, appear backstage at the 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Hollywood. He wore colors that many would say clash, but in typical Prince fashion, he made it work. 
prince pornhub
Getty Images
February 8, 2004 - The legend showed up in a signature tailored suit with shoulder pads, and in one of his favorite colors, purple, at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival
Getty Images
July 2, 2004 - Every once in a while, Prince would show up in more tone-down attire -- just a shirt and a blazer. But even then, he added elements of his personal style. At the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome in New Orleans, he showed off some chest hair.
31st Annual People's Choice Awards
Getty Images
January 9, 2005 - The singer stayed away from bold colors at the 31st Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, but wore an outfit that stars like Justin Bieber would copy in later years. 
36th NAACP Image Awards
Getty Images
March 19 2005 - Prince anticipated the color block trend that swept the nation in 2011, wearing a black and white sports jacket at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in in Los Angeles. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award. 
BET Awards '06
Getty Images
June 27, 2006 - Prince performs the Chaka Khan tribute onstage at the BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles wearing his signature color, purple. 
49th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty Images
February 11, 2007 - Even when Prince strayed away from fashion trends, he managed to look cool. At the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on  in Los Angeles, Prince wore a white blazer matched with a teal shirt and matching handkerchief.
38th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Getty Images
March 2, 2007 - Prince wore a black and white embroidered stiff-neck top at the 38th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on in Los Angeles.
prince
NFL
February 4, 2007 -- During the Super Bowl XLI halftime show, Prince wore his trademark tailored suit. But true to Prince fashion, even his most simple ensembles had a pop of bold colors: turquoise and orange.
2007 NCLR ALMA Awards
Getty Images
June 1, 2007 - Sporting a monochromatic look at the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, this is one of his simpler looks -- but it still had that cool factor. 
Prince
Getty Images
March 28, 2009 - At the "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, the singer wore a baggy turtle neck sweater in crazy black-and-white patterns. Once again, it works. 
BET Awards 2010
Getty Images
June 27, 2010 - At the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Prince dons an Asian-inspired flared turtle neck with tight white pants -- a combination that fans came to know well. 
19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Getty Images
February 27, 2011 - At the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at the Pacific Design Center on in West Hollywood, Prince wore sparkles and purple, both perfectly tailored. 
2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Getty Images
September 22, 2012 - At the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Prince channeled a hippie vibe, wearing bright colors to match his guitar. Weirdly enough, he wore something looking like an eye mask.
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty Images
February 10, 2013 - A simple black outfit matched with sunglasses and a touch of cane impressed fans at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. 
2013 Billboard Music Awards
Getty Images
May 19, 2013 - There's a lot of things going on here, with fringes, embellishments and crazy patterns, but like everything Prince wore, it worked. One of his favorite styles, the turtle neck, made another cameo at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Prince at Golden Globes 2015
YouTube
January 11, 2015 - Prince made a rare appearance at the Golden Globes for present the Best Original Song award to John Legend and Common. Sporting a bronze metallic suit with the blazer embellished with a snake skin pattern and gold details, the legend came onto the stage with a sparkly cane.
prince 57th GRAMMY Awards
Getty Images
February 8, 2015 - Who doesn't remember Prince's outfit when he handed Beck the Album of the Year award for "Morning Phase" during The 57th Annual Grammy Awards? He had a strong flower-power, 70s vibe going on, featuring beads, round sunglasses and lots of flare.
prince 2015 American Music Awards
Getty Images
November 22, 2015 - At the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on in Los Angeles, Prince donned a gold snake skin vest on top of a yellow flared shirt. And those glasses? That's exactly what Prince liked to do -- make people question his outfit choices, while constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion.
