Ava DuVernay’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Early Season 6 Renewal From OWN

Ava DuVernay’s drama “Queen Sugar” has been renewed for a sixth season ahead of its Season 5 premiere, OWN said Thursday.

While Season 6 is set to debut later this year, the first episode of “Queen Sugar’s” fifth season will air Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on OWN.

The drama follows the Bordelon family, who are fighting to save their family farm to preserve their father’s legacy while navigating their own personal journeys. In Season 5, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains thick in the battle with the Landry family as she uses the system of local government to protect the community and the farmers who own land, while coming to terms with her son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) as he navigates his freshman year at Xavier University, an HBCU. Nova (Rutina Wesley) launches her new website to support the community while moving out of the Ninth Ward and settles into her romantic relationship with Calvin (Greg Vaughn). Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) works to manage fatherhood with son Blue (Ethan Hutchison) and a healthy path forward with girlfriend Darla (Bianca Lawson) despite constant threats to his land and home.

DuVernay executive produces “Queen Sugar,” which is based on the book by Natalie Baszile, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. Season 5 of “Queen Sugar,” a series which has always featured an all-female directorial team, was directed by Lauren Wolkstein, Lisa France and Cierra Glaude.

“Queen Sugar” is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Per OWN: “During the production stop-down in 2020 due to COVID-19, DuVernay decided to completely revamp the season five storyline to address the very real issues our country was facing through the lens of the beloved Bordelon family and the fictional community of St. Josephine. DuVernay reconceived the character arcs and storylines, writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and supervising producer Norman Vance to tackle head-on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country, and corruption in politics to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color. Through it all, viewers will see the joy around the pain, and humanity’s ability to persevere and find light in the darkest of times. Led by the talented cast of Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, ‘Queen Sugar’s’ storylines continue to delve into important topics such as police brutality, addiction and recovery, and systemic racism, among many others.”

“The way Ava creates space to allow these characters to embody real-world experiences is television at its finest and we are proud to continue this ground-breaking series,” Oprah Winfrey, CEO of OWN, said in a statement. “I hear from so many people that they see themselves in the Bordelon family, and my hope is that through this kind of storytelling the hearts and minds of people are opened for a deeper understanding and empathy of one another.”

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of ‘Queen Sugar’ with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros.,” DuVernay added. “On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring our beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

