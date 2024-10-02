Academy Award-Nominated Cinematographer and Director Rachel Morrison Joins TheGrill 2024

Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Morrison joins a Spotlight Conversation at TheGrill 2024 on Oct. 8 at The DGA Theater. The discussion, moderated by TheWrap’s Awards Executive Editor, Steve Pond, will dive into Morrison’s creative vision and the challenges of modern cinematography, with a focus on her latest project “The Fire Inside,” which marks her directorial feature debut.

Written and produced by Barry Jenkins, the film tells the true story of Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields, a boxer from Flint, Michigan who trained to become the first woman in her country’s history to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport, only to realize that not all dreams are created equal and the real fight has only just begun. Starring Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry, “The Fire Inside” premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in theaters on Dec. 25.

Morrison was the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Cinematography for her work on “Mudbound.” She is also the first woman to lead cinematography on a Marvel superhero movie, the box office hit “Black Panther.” Most recently, Morrison has directed “The Morning Show” for Apple TV+, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” for FX and “The Mandalorian” for Disney+. She also directed the pilot of the Starz series “Hightown.”

For more than a decade, TheWrap's Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age.

