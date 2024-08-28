Peter Guber and Jeff Sagansky Headline TheGrill 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers owner and co-owner of the Golden State Warriors Peter Guber will join Double Eagle Acquisition Group CEO and president Jeff Sagansky for a Spotlight Conversation, moderated by TheWrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman, at TheGrill. TheWrap’s leading entertainment and technology conference will take place on October 8 at the DGA Complex in Los Angeles.

From major studio acquisitions to sports streaming deals, strategic partnership efforts continue to shape the landscape of Hollywood. During this discussion, Guber and Sagansky will take a deep-dive into the latest deals and negotiations, providing valuable insights into the motivations, challenges, and implications behind these transformative moves.

“The loss of value has been remarkable. We haven’t seen anything like this in our lifetime,” said Sagansky, one of the most respected figures in the industry who has been anticipating shifts in the media landscape for decades added,

“We’re not making content, but connection,” added Guber, who is also the CEO of Mandalay Entertainment and owner of the Los Angeles Football Club. “Whether it’s. movie, a sports event or a live event – we’re moving people emotionally. The only way is to aim at their heart.”

Additional speakers at this year’s event include: Melody Hildebrant (CTO, Fox Corporation), Shalini Govil-Pai (GM & VP, TV, Google), Justine Bateman (Filmmaker & Founder, CREDO23), Mary Parent (Chairman of Worldwide Production, Legendary Entertainment), Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, SAG-AFTRA), Mimi Leder (Executive Producer, “The Morning Show”), Nastia Liukin (5x Olympic Medalist & Entrepreneur), Lolo Spencer (Disability Advocate & Actress, “Sex Lives of College Girls”) and many more. Click here to view the full program.

