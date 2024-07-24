TheGrill Returns: Shaping the Future of Entertainment in the AI Era

TheGrill, TheWrap’s must-attend event for the entertainment, media and technology industries is returning on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

This year’s Grill promises a deeper dive into the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the entertainment landscape. Over 300 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers will connect for a day of panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, networking opportunities and knowledge exchange. The day will include a networking luncheon and conclude with a cocktail hour.

The agenda explores the latest trends, strategies, and insights across various sectors, including film, TV, music, sports, streaming, content creation, M&A deals, and – of course – AI.

“TheGrill offers entertainment, media and tech executives an opportunity to connect, learn and gain a competitive edge,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of TheWrap. “The entertainment landscape is being reshaped by rapid AI innovation, streaming’s disruption of traditional models and a wave of mergers and acquisitions. It’s crucial for industry leaders to understand the drivers, emerging opportunities, and risks that will determine the future of Hollywood and the broader ecosystem.”

Speakers from major companies will take the stage through candid fireside chats and informative panel discussions. Panelists will discuss insights and explore opportunities. Attendees will gain an inside track on the thinking reshaping the future entertainment and media landscape.

Additional programming highlights include:

“Second Half Champions: Women Redefining Success in Sports and Business” presented by City National Bank, exploring the impact of former female athletes in the business world.

“AI’s Role in Disability Access and Visibility in Film & TV” presented by Easterseals Southern California, examining the potential effects of AI on disability representation in media.

“Creative Rights & Opportunities in the Age of AI,” addressing legal and intellectual property concerns in AI-generated content.

“Shaping the Future of Television,” discussing how industry leaders are adapting to changing consumer behaviors and market challenges.

Speakers and more programming will be announced soon.

TheGrill 2024 sponsors include Easterseals Southern California, City National Bank and New York Festivals.

About TheGrill

For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. Past speakers have included Brian Grazer, Ted Sarandos, Irving Azoff, Dana Walden, John Singleton, Kara Swisher, Bill Maher, Ynon Kreiz, Antoine Fuqua, Scott Stuber, Ravi Ahuja, John Landgraf, José Andrés, Casey Wasserman, Kevin Mayer and many more. For more information, please visit www.thewrap.com/thegrill

About TheWrap

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, fashion and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage, and in-depth features for over 15 years.

