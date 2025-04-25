Where to Watch Pope Francis’ Funeral Mass: Streaming and Cable Options

People from all over the world are expected to gather outside St. Peter’s Basilica for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on April 26. In addition to the public gathering, the Vatican will broadcast the service worldwide via live stream on the Vatican’s website, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

When is the funeral of Pope Francis?

Pope Francis will be buried on April 26.

What time is Pope Francis’ funeral?

The funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. local time Saturday (4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT). It is expected to end at 2 p.m. local time.

The Mass will include readings from the Acts of the Apostles, the Letter of Saint Paul to the Pharisees, and the Gospel of John.

Will Pope Francis’ funeral be streaming?

Yes. The Vatican will stream the funeral on its website (with English commentary) as well as on YouTube and Facebook.

Will Pope Francis’ burial be streaming?

The burial of Pope Francis will be private. His body will be interred at St. Mary Major.

Who will attend Pope Francis’ funeral?

The funeral Mass is expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of members of the public, including “Delegations from at least 130 countries and international organizations are expected, including 12 reigning monarchs and 55 heads of State, 14 heads of Government, and other high officials,” the Vatican explained. The Mass will also be attended by “250 cardinals, a multitude of bishops, priests, religious brothers and sisters.”

World leaders will include Prince William and King Charles as well as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.