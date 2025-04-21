Pope Francis Dies at 88

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church, has died. He was 88.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in Vatican City on Monday.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house,” he shared in a statement. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.”

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” the camerlengo continued. “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

In February, Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital and spent 38 days hospitalized due to an issue with his chronic lung disease that eventually turned into double pneumonia. The Vatican’s Dr. Andrea Arcangeli confirmed the pope died from a stroke and subsequent heart failure later on Monday.

His death also came a day after he blessed thousands of people it St. Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday — including Vice President JD Vance.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis became the first pope to come from the Southern hemisphere or the Americas once he was elected by the conclave in March 2013. His successor will be chosen after a series of rituals are performed by the church’s cardinals, who will ultimately vote for one of their own in the Sistine Chapel.