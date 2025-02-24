‘Conclave’ Cast Addresses Film’s Timeliness During Pope Francis’ Health Crisis: ‘We Are Very Worried’

The cast of “Conclave” celebrated their ensemble win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, but acknowledged the real-life parallels to the movie — which chronicles the secret process of electing a pope — amid Pope Francis’ current health crisis.

“We are very, very worried for our pope,” Isabella Rossellini told reporters following their win in the SAG Awards virtual press room. “We love this pope —Papa Francesco, Pope Francis. We wish him well. We wish him to recover.”

The 88-year-old pope remained in “critical” condition after experiencing an “asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen,” the Vatican said in a statement Feb. 22, more than one week after the leader of the Roman Catholic Church was initially hospitalized.

“Yes, if [he] would pass, it would be a conclave,” Rossellini said.

Though “Conclave” is a fictional take on the closed-door process of appointing a new pontiff, the themes explored in the film likely have some parallels.

Rossellini said that she and co-star Sergio Castellitto, who are both Italian, are “more familiar” with the process of a potential conclave than other cast members. “But we don’t know exactly what happens during the conclave,” she added, noting that the film “reveals the possible debates” that may be entertained in real life.

While presenting the film’s nominated ensemble cast during the SAG Awards ceremony earlier in the evening, Rossellini extended well-wishes to the ailing pope.

“First of all, we would like to wish Pope Francis a quick recovery,” Rossellini said, before going on to celebrate the movie.

Even though “Conclave” was made two years ago, the fact that its subject matter has become more relevant today might have helped the film become water-cooler talk.

“Things change so deeply, I think, all over the world [and] in the zeitgeist, for want of a better word,” co-star John Lithgow told reporters. “The film has ended up extremely timely and it’s a very entertaining world [in the] film because it’s extraordinary storytelling and it’s about the social organism electing a leader. And elections have become a great big, important subject of our time. And the election that took place just yesterday in Germany, these are extremely important events right now.”

“You cannot help seeing ‘Conclave’ and not thinking what happens when different tribes quarrel with each other trying to decide on who is their leader,” he added. “That’s one big reason why people are paying attention to ‘Conclave,’ beyond the fact that it’s simply a beautiful film that you just don’t see storytelling on film like that much anymore.”

Ralph Fiennes said it’s difficult for him to pinpoint why “Conclave” has resonated with audiences over other films.

“Perhaps there are ideas in the film about the integrity of an elected office, about ambition and power structures, about the value of faith,” he said. “Who knows? Why does anything capture the current? I really would find it hard.”