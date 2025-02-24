‘Conclave’ Claims Ensemble Prize at SAG Awards as Oscar Race Tightens

“Anora” or “Wicked”? Maybe “A Complete Unknown”? Turns out, none of the above. “Conclave” ended up winning the key ensemble cast award at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, adding an intriguing wrinkle to an awards season that was beginning to look like an “Anora” cakewalk.

The papal drama starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and a host of others is the very definition of an ensemble piece, but it wasn’t considered a likely SAG ensemble winner, with most awards-watchers leaning toward “Wicked” or “Anora.” The former film went into the show leading all films with five nominations, while the latter had already won the top awards from the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild.

But “Conclave” won on a night on which SAG-AFTRA voters delivered a few surprises, definitely including Timothée Chalamet winning for “A Complete Unknown” after Adrien Brody had won for “The Brutalist” at virtually every other awards show.

Over the years, a SAG ensemble award hasn’t always been the ticket to an Oscar Best Picture victory: The SAG Awards winner has only won the Oscar for Best Picture about half the time, with recent winners including including Oscar also-rans “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Black Panther” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

But SAG and the Oscars have matched four times in the last five years, including the last three years in a row — and in the past, SAG ensemble has famously predicted Oscar upsets from “Shakespeare in Love,” “Crash” and “Parasite.”

“Anora” will still likely be seen as the frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar, but the SAG Award win gave “Conclave” a pair of intriguing and perhaps significant wins in the last two weeks of awards season, following its Best Film win at the BAFTA Film Awards in London last week and its Writers Guild win in the adapted screenplay category to counter “Anora’s” win for original screenplay.

A Best Picture race that didn’t look close on Saturday afternoon, after “Anora” won three big prizes at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, suddenly seems to be anything but a runaway.

In the individual film categories at the SAG Awards, Chalamet was the big shock. Demi Moore, meanwhile, reclaimed her spot at the front of the race, taking home the best actress prize for “The Substance” after she’d lost to “Anora” star Mikey Madison at the BAFTAs and Indie Spirits.

In the supporting categories, Sunday’s Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña continued their winning streaks that have lasted all season and that make them prohibitive Oscar favorites. Culkin won the first film award of the evening, supporting actor for “A Real Pain,” and then delivered a rambling speech that included a nod to Brody, who he clearly thought would be up on the stage by the end of the night. And Saldaña, who has been largely unscathed by the controversy surrounding “Emilia Pérez,” picked up yet another supporting actress trophy.

Over the 30-year history of the SAG Awards, individual winners in the film categories have gone on to win Academy Awards for acting 75% of the time. All four SAG winners have repeated at the Oscars 10 times, with eight of those times coming in the last 15 years. But more often, three of the four win at the Oscars and one doesn’t, which could provide a bit of optimism to fans of Brody or Madison.

In the television categories, “Shōgun” added three more wins to its haul (best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, best actress for Anna Sawai and best ensemble) and Jessica Gunning notched a final victory for “Baby Reindeer,” beating Jodie Foster for lead actress in a limited series.

And it was a good night for “Only Murders in the Building,” which bested “Hacks” to take home the comedy series ensemble award. Selena Gomez was surprised as everyone else, noting on stage that their show “never” wins. In one of the few surprises of the night, Martin Short beat Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” for lead comedy actor, signaling that the serious cuisine comedy series with no jokes is no longer the awards darling it once was. At least for now.

A montage of films including “Grease,” “Pretty Woman,” “Swingers,” “Boogie Nights” and “Pulp Fiction” paid loving homage to Los Angeles in the wake of the devastating wild fires. And Jane Fonda was honored with a lifetime achievement award. In a rousing acceptance speech, she encouraged people to fight Trump with empathy, noting, “‘Woke’ just means you give a damn about other people.”

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” *WINNER

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” *WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Anora”

Yura Borisov

Mark Eydelshteyn

Karren Karagulian

Mikey Madison

Aleksey Serebryakov

Vache Tovmasyan

“A Complete Unknown”

Monica Barbaro

Norbert Leo Butz

Timothee Chalamet

Elle Fanning

Dan Folger

Will Harrison

Eriko Hatsune

Boyd Holbrook

Scoot McNairy

Big Bill Morganfield

Edward Norton



“Conclave” *WINNER

Sergio Castellitto

Ralph Fiennes

John Lithgow

Lucian Msamati

Isabella Rossellini

Stanley Tucci

“Emilia Perez”

Karla Sofia Gascon

Selena Gomez

Adriana Paz

Zoe Saldana

“Wicked”

Jonathan Bailey

Marissa Bode

Peter Dinklage

Cynthia Erivo

Jeff Goldblum

Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater

Bowen Yang

Michelle Yeoh

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“The Fall Guy” *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” *WINNER

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” *WINNER

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” *WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” *WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Bridgerton”

Geraldine Alexander

Victor Alli

Adjoa Andoh

Julie Andrews

Lorraine Ashbourne

Simone Ashley

Jonathan Bailey

Joe Barnes

Joanna Bobin

James Bryan

Harriet Cains

Bessie Carter

Genevieve Chenneour

Dominic Coleman

Nicola Coughlan

Kitty Devlin

Hannah Dodd

Daniel Francis

Ruth Gemmell

Rosa Hesmondhalgh

Sesley Hope

Florence Hunt

Martins Imhangbe

Molly Jackson-Shaw

Claudia Jessie

Lorn MacDonald

Jessica Madsen

Emma Naomi

Hanna New

Luke Newton

Caleb Obediah

James Phoon

Vineeta Rishi

Golda Rosheuvel

Hugh Sacha

Banita Sandhu

Luke Thompson

Will Tilston

Polly Walker

Anna Wilson-Jones

Sophie Woolley

“The Day of the Jackal”

Khalid Abdalla

Jon Arias

Nick Blood

Ursula Corbero

Charles Dance

Ben Hall

Chukwudi Iwuji

Patrick Kennedy

Puchi Lagarde

Lashana Lynch

Eleanor Matsuura

Jonjo O’Neill

Eddie Redmayne

Sule Rimi

Lia Williams

“The Diplomat”

Ali Ahn

Sandy Amon-Schwartz

Tim Delap

Penny Downie

Ato Essandoh

David Gyasi

Celia Imrie

Rory Kinnear

Pearl Mackie

Nana Mensah

Graham Miller

Keri Russell

Rufus Sewell

Adam Silver

Kenichiro Thomson

“Shōgun” *WINNER

Shinnosuke Abe

Tadanobu Asano

Tommy Bastow

Takehiro Hira

Moeka Hoshi

Hiromoto Ida

Cosmo Jarvis

Hiroto Kanai

Yuki Kura

Takeshi Korokawa

Fumi Nikaido

Tokuma Nishioka

Hiroyuki Sanada

Anna Sawai

“Slow Horses”

Ruth Bradley

Tom Brooke

James Callis

Christopher Chung

Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Rosalind Eleazar

Sean Gilder

Kadiff Kirwan

Jack Lowden

Gary Oldman

Jonathan Pryce

Saskia Reeves

Joanna Scanlan

Kristin Scott Thomas

Hugo Weaving

Naomi Wirthner

Tom Wozniczka

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Quinta Brunson

William Stanford Davis

Janelle James

Chris Perfetti

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Lisa Ann Walter

Tyler James Williams

“The Bear”

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colon-Zayas

Ayo Edebiri

Abby Elliott

Edwin Lee Gibson

Corey Hendrix

Matty Matheson

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ricky Staffieri

Jeremy Allen White

“Hacks”

Rose Abdoo

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Paul W. Downs

Hannah Einbinder

Mark Indelicato

Jean Smart

Megan Stalter

“Only Murders in the Building” *WINNER

Michael Cyril Creighton

Zach Galifianakis

Selena Gomez

Richard Kind

Eugene Levy

Eva Longoria

Steve Martin

Kumail Nanjiani

Molly Shannon

Martin Short

“Shrinking”

Harrison Ford

Brett Goldstein

Devin Kawaoka

Gavin Lewis

Wendie Malick

Lukita Maxwell

Ted McGinley

Christa Miller

Jason Segel

Rachel Stubington

Luke Tennie

Michael Urie

Jessica Williams

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Penguin”

“Shogun” *WINNER