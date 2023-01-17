‘Rainbow Six': Chad Stahelski to Direct Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy Adaptation

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski is set to direct and executive produce and Michael B. Jordan to star in and produce “Rainbow Six,” the feature adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel, for Paramount Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film is the follow-up to 2021 action thriller “Without Remorse.” Jordan will reprise his character John Clark from “Without Remorse.” The plot is currently being kept under wraps.

Jordan is producing with Elizabeth Raposo via Outlier Society. Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans are producing via Weed Road Pictures. Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec are producing via The Saw Mill.

Stahelski is executive producing alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

Stahelski is the director of the John Wick franchise with the latest installment, “John Wick 4,” slated to be released in March. Through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company with Spitz and Young, Stahelski produces the “John Wick” franchise projects and produced “Day Shift” starring Jamie Foxx which Netflix released in August.

The film marks Jordan and Outlier Society’s second foray into the Tom Clancy universe. “Without Remorse” premiered in April 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Jordan and Outlier Society are repped by M88, WME, R&C PMK and attorney Greg Slewett.

Stahelski is repped by WME, Mortimer PR, and attorney Tara Kole.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.