amazon prime video jack ryan season s3 copy

John Krasinski on "Jack Ryan." (Jonny Cournoyer/Prime)

Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Return Lands at No. 2 for Streaming’s Most-Watched | Charts

by | January 2, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The Tom Clancy adaptation series fails to knock Netflix’s ”Glass Onion“ from the top spot

It’s a “knife” fight for the top spot in streaming this week. Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starring Daniel Craig, and Amazon Prime Video’s long-awaited third season premiere of “Jack Ryan,” led by John Krasinski, battled it out, but ultimately the “Knives Out” sequel prevailed in this week’s edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report.

The Wrap report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming. Viewership insights come from data collected from a panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census. 

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

12 Predictions for Media, Entertainment and Tech for Every Month in 2023 | PRO Insight
babylon-margot-robbie

Why ‘Babylon’ Bombed at the Box Office – and Paramount May Be OK With It
biggest-media-stories-2022

11 Media Stories That Shook the Industry in 2022
Thai Randolph

Hartbeat CEO Says Her Hollywood Career Path Wasn’t a Straight Line: ‘Be Very Flexible About How You Get There’
amazon ai dall-e

What Happened to Amazon’s Employees After AI Automated Their Work | PRO Insight
2022 box office studio review

2022 Box Office Review: Where Every Hollywood Studio Stands
paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

‘Top Gun Maverick’ Cruises Into Top 3 on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923"

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ Joins ‘Tulsa King’ on the Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Fall Box Office Preview 2022

5 Biggest Box Office Lessons Learned From a Roller Coaster 2022
Social media marketing

Why Companies Should Invest in Influencers During a Challenging Economy | PRO Insight
streaming-services

2022 Was a Year of Hard-Earned Lessons for Streamers – Here Are the 5 Biggest Ones | Charts