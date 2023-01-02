Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Return Lands at No. 2 for Streaming’s Most-Watched | Charts

The Tom Clancy adaptation series fails to knock Netflix’s ”Glass Onion“ from the top spot

The Wrap report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming. Viewership insights come from data collected from a panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

It’s a “knife” fight for the top spot in streaming this week. Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starring Daniel Craig, and Amazon Prime Video’s long-awaited third season premiere of “Jack Ryan,” led by John Krasinski, battled it out, but ultimately the “Knives Out” sequel prevailed in this week’s edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report.

Tom Clancy’s action-thriller series “Jack Ryan” snapped Netflix’s streak of sweeping the streaming charts back to back, capturing four of the top 10 slots and landing at No. 2, hot on the trail of Netflix’s new movie release, “Glass Onion.” The premiere fell short compared to other recent Amazon Original premieres like “Rings of Power,” “Reacher,” and “The Terminal List.” However, those who tuned in were hooked after the first episode, as most continued on to watch the second.

10 most-watched programs on streaming, Dec. 21-27, 2022, U.S. (Samba TV)

Bolstered by the holiday weekend, “Glass Onion,” with Edward Norton and Kate Hudson alongside Craig, more than doubled the viewership of “Enola Holmes 2” and doubled that of “The Good Nurse” — both of which also debuted on the streamer this year. Timed to the holiday season with families gathering around the largest screen in the home, “Glass Onion” capitalized on millions of households looking to catch the film they missed in theaters a month prior.

The new season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” which stars Lily Collins, also topped the streaming list, with the third season premiere landing the No. 3 spot. The latest premiere outpaced the show’s second season premiere by nearly 10%. Affluent households with incomes over $200k were 40% more likely than the average household to watch.

10 most-watched shows on linear TV, Dec. 21-27, 2022, U.S. (Samba TV)

The final week of the holiday season had households in the mood for holiday-themed programming as Christmas movies and specials airing on linear television heavily overtook procedural shows. Mariah Carey’s CBS Christmas Eve special, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!,” sat atop the linear charts, proving she is still the undisputed Queen of Christmas. ABC’s “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” and NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” and “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” also nabbed spots on the list, while classic holiday movies including “A Christmas Story,” which aired on TNT, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” on NBC also landed top spots. Notably missing from the list this week, Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” which had held the No. 1 spot for the past two weeks, took the holiday week off, with no new episode on Christmas Day.

Turning to the weekly nightly news races, David Muir and team captured the top spot for ABC followed by “The NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt and “CBS Evening News” with Norah O’Donnell for cumulative weekly viewership.

Top 3 evening news programs, Dec. 21-27, 2022, U.S. (Samba TV)

While it failed to make the list this week, Paramount+’s release of Tom Cruise’s iconic “Top Gun: Maverick” was streamed by 2 million U.S. households in its first week. The top designated market areas (DMAs) included Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Sacramento, with the former outpacing the national average by triple digits. While other movie titles have typically had much shorter theatrical windows before debuting on streaming, nearly seven months after its theatrical release, “Top Gun: Maverick” is now available to stream, and will likely continue to gain momentum in the coming weeks.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, click here.