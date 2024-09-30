Randy Rainbow Finds Trump’s ‘Blank Space’ in New Taylor Swift Parody: ‘It’s in His Brain’ | Video

Randy Rainbow typically heads straight for showtunes with his parody videos, but this week, he opted for a song from the childless cat lady herself to rag on Donald Trump and JD Vance: Taylor Swift.

This time, he begins his video as a debate moderator for Kamala Harris and Trump, informing viewers that each candidate was asked to “prepare 16 bars of an up-tempo and a ballad, as well as a comedic monologue” ahead of the event.

“But first: election-y stuff,” Rainbow starts begrudgingly. “No question has been shared with either campaign, and per his celebrity rider, a panic button has been installed in Mr. Trump’s podium in case he gets scared.”

From there, Rainbow did indeed ask each of them a question, prompting a clip of Trump launching into his baseless claims of pets getting eaten in Springfield, Ohio.

Naturally, Rainbow is unimpressed, and as the music kicks in, he launches into his own take on Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” This one is called “Blank Space (Donald’s Version).”

“You’re still talking, don’t know why, you say so many stupid-ass things,” he sings. “Ain’t it nutty how you lie? Thought we fired you but oh my god, you’re still here. Must we do this year after year? You give me diarrhea-r.”

As the chorus kicks in, Rainbow also puts vice presidential hopeful JD Vance in the crosshairs with Trump.

“Is this friggin; guy for real y’all? Psychologically he’s declined,” Rainbow sings. “Sure his rally crowds are real small, but so’s his tiny mind. Had enough of both these whack jobs, baiting the far-right fringe. Spouting off on cats and ‘Black jobs,’ could they be more cringe?”

But where Taylor Swift’s blank space is on a long list of ex-lovers, Trump’s is somewhere else.

“Got a long list of convictions, he simply can’t explain,” Rainbow sings. “‘Cause he’s got a blank space baby — and it’s in his brain.”

You can watch “Blank Space (Donald’s Version)” in the video above.