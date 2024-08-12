Randy Rainbow Celebrates Trump ‘Startin’ to Crap His Pants’ Over Kamala Harris in New Parody Song | Video

Randy Rainbow’s back at what he does best with a new parody song, this time targeting both President Biden and Donald Trump. But, he’s also pretty hopeful for Kamala Harris.

Typically, Rainbow’s videos start off with him playing the role of a reporter with a network like “Fake News Channel,” and “interviewing” the target of his song. But this time, Rainbow partnered with an actual news app who sponsored him, touting their product before jumping straight in to the song.

You can watch the new parody song in the video below.

This parody was set to the tune of of “The Farmer and the Cowman” from “Oklahoma!” and it started out as a recap of President Biden dropping out of the race.

“The con man and the old guy ran for prez,” Rainbow sings. “Oh the con man and the old guy ran for prez. One was crooked and unfit, the other couldn’t run for s—, but just the same they damn sure ran for prez.”

“Democratic folks were gettin’ nauseous, mega-MAGA folks were gettin’ bold,” he continues. “Old guy fumed when the dems got cautious, dems got scared ’cause the old guy’s old!”

From there, Rainbow recaps the series of events that led to Kamala Harris becoming the Democrat nominee, before breaking down the current choice.

“Will the lawyer or the con man be the prez?” he sings. “One’s a felon and a crock, the other’s ’bout to clean his clock, and now it’s up to us who will be prez!”