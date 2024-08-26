Randy Rainbow Comes for ‘Certifiable Weirdo’ JD Vance in New Parody Song: ‘Donald Likes His Veeps Well-Hung’ | Video

JD Vance is the latest target for Randy Rainbow, taking center stage as “JD, JD, second-ratey” in the singer’s new parody song released on Monday morning.

As he typically does, Rainbow began the video with an “interview” of Vance, this time portraying a news anchor from “Face the Rainbow.”

“We are back with former never-Trumper turned Trump ass-licker, misogynistic, best-selling-author-slash-worst-selling VP pick ever, certifiable weirdo and catless child person, JD Vance,” Rainbow began. “Thanks so much for being here.”

From there, Rainbow confronted Vance about recently surfaced photos of the Ohio senator dressed in drag, also calling out his “often sanctimonious views on what you consider to be family values.” But, as the clip of Vance goes to explain himself, the music of “Sadie, Sadie” from “Funny Girl” cuts him off — but this time it’s “JD, JD… (Married Lady).”

“JD, JD, married lady, how you nauseate,” Rainbow sings. “There’s nothing as disgusting as a thirsty running mate. Oh how this cracked Ohioan sure changed his act since he began, it seems like only just last night that he called Donald ‘Hitler Light!’”

Throughout the song, Rainbow mocks JD Vance’s hard shift on Trump, his mockery of “childless cat ladies,” and more.

“He loves to lie and push his slimy ways, he hates the gays,” Rainbow sings. “Denying fair elections all for daddy Donald’s praise. Stay complicit JD, hold your tongue, ’cause Donald likes his face well-hung! JD, JD, super shady is he.”

You can watch Rainbow’s full parody song in the video above.