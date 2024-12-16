Randy Rainbow Mourns ‘We’ll All Be Dead by March’ While Introducing Trump’s Second Cabinet in New Parody | Video

Randy Rainbow is back with his first parody since the election, and he already knows exactly how Trump’s second term is going to go. Spoilers: the sentiment and the song itself is “I Think I’m Gonna Hate It Here.”

As always, Rainbow kicks off his video with a fake interview with Donald Trump (using real responses Trump has given in actual interviews, of course). This time, Rainbow poses as an anchor for “Meet the Priss.”

“Welcome back to the program. Well, there’s no way around it, folks, Trump’s back. And if you think that’s bad, you should see his front,” Rainbow says with a pained laugh.

As he starts the interview, Rainbow calls out the fact that Trump is apparently “coming back with a vengeance and that you’ve got an enemies list a mile long,” which a Trump list confirms.

“I’m not on it, right? Because, you know, this is all just a shtick. Actually, I voted for you,” Rainbow jokes, shaking his head while breaking the fourth wall. “But seriously, we’re cool, right?”

Rainbow then starts running down Trump’s cabinet picks, in song. This time, the tune is “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” from “Annie.” But obviously, Rainbow thinks the opposite.

“Your president is Donald. J. Oh boy, a convicted felon? You gotta be f–cking kidding!” he sings. “Zeldin will keep your water clear. A climate denier heading the EPA, cool! Health secretary’s RFK. The brain worm anti-vaxxer? We’ll all be dead by March. Yeah, I think I’m gonna hate it here.”

“Probably,” Trump confirms.

“Meet shady Vance, the new Mike Pence. But what about our national intelligence?” Rainbow continues. “Tulsi will handle Vladimir. Oh good, a Russian asset! Was Ethel Rosenberg not available? This Fox News host will run defense. I hear he’s a misogynistic drunk, but just look at that smile. I think I’m gonna hate it here!”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s full parody song in the video above.