Reese Witherspoon Explores Sale of Hello Sunshine at Value of Up to $1 Billion

Reese Witherspoon is exploring a sale for her media company Hello Sunshine, according to multiple reports.

Hello Sunshine has gotten interest from suitors including Apple, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, and is working with investment bankers to explore its options. Hello Sunshine could be valued by as much as $1 billion, the report continued.

A rep for Hello Sunshine and Witherspoon declined to comment. A rep for Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016 as part of a joint venture with AT&T; AT&T still holds a minority stake through its ownership of Otter Media. Along with Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine’s owners include Seth Rodsky and Jim Toth, a former CAA agent who is Witherspoon’s husband.

Hello Sunshine’s productions include HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and upcoming titles like Amazon’s “Daisy Jones and the Six” and the big-screen adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

In December, Hello Sunshine acquired Sara Rea’s SKR Productions to help expand into unscripted content.