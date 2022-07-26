Revolt TV will launch a new Gen Z-oriented talk show, “Black Girl Stuff,” on Aug. 2 that will delve into topics that are most relevant to young Black women’s lives. Hosted by Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend and Tori Brixx, the series will feature celebrity guests like Usher, Ludacris and more.

“Black Girl Stuff provides a look behind the curtain of what Black women really discuss within their inner circle,” Obilor, Renee, Ffriend and Brixx said in a statement. “This talk show is a fresh take on what it’s like navigating our current world from the perspective of the younger generation. We hope these conversations spark much needed dialogue in a powerful yet entertaining way.”

Produced and presented by Revolt Media — the Black-owned independent multimedia company founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013 — the weekly hybrid linear and streaming series is “geared towards a whole spectrum of African American women in their 20s and 30s and will include disruptive and unapologetically Black content.” The series will also include a podcast component with exclusive social and digital content.

In addition to the hosts, “Black Girl Stuff” will feature correspondent and actress Kennedy Rue. Filmed in Revolt’s production headquarters in Atlanta and produced by a creative team comprising of all Black women, each episode is set to dive into a variety of themes, including “pink collar topics, social justice conundrums, relationship issues and more.”

“We are excited to continue amplifying the voices of unapologetic Black women who represent diversity in backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to drive the conversations that matter to Black women globally,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, added. “Black women have proven to be the most influential demographic driving culture across categories and Black Girl Stuff provides a platform to explore important topics through their lens in a way that will empower Black women to speak their truth, share their stories and embrace their power.”

In an exclusive conversation with TheWrap about the series, Monique Chenault, president of Revolt Black News Production, said the show came about as an avenue through which Black women’s voices could be amplified.

“One of the things that we really were intentional about increasing was the voice of Black women, and finally presenting a diversity of thought when it came to Black women … It was really important that we show that Black women are not a monolith. There’s room for all of us at the table,” said Chenault, who joined Revolt a year ago, adding that it was imperative to choose co-hosts who came from different backgrounds.

Chenault told TheWrap that the 44-minute series will focus on trending topics — both light-hearted and serious — including COVID, the dominance of Black women in hip-hop culture, influencers and the “communication gap” between Black men and women.

Each cohost has a formidable social media presence, with a reporter (Obilor), actress and radio personality (Renee), digital content creator and media executive (Ffriend) and model-entrepreneur (Brixx) forming the core of the series.

“It’s really important because Black women have been the backbone of Black culture and have contributed so much — whether it be economically, politically — that we finally give them a real platform to express themselves in a really meaningful way,” Chenault concluded.

“Black Girl Stuff” will air on Revolt’s linear platforms on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with new episodes premiering weekly at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.