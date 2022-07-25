The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Disney+ series likely won’t premiere until early 2024, according to author and executive producer Rick Riordan.

In a recent blog post, Riordan provided an update on production, explaining that his original guess that the series would debut in 2023 seems unrealistic now that he as “a somewhat better understanding of the work involved.” An official release date for the series has not yet been announced.

“Again, that’s just me guessing,” he wrote. “The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

The series is in production in Vancouver. Regardless of how long it takes for the first season to be completed, Riordan expressed excitement about the day that fans finally get to lay their eyes on it.

“Our young stars assure me they are having fun, and they certainly look like it on set, but they work such long hours with such dedication it is truly awe-inspiring,” he wrote. “As a middle-school teacher, I often advised people to never underestimate what a middle-schooler is capable of, and these kids are proving it. I know I’ve said this before, but wait until you see how great they look on screen. This, at long last, is ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'”

While there is no word yet on an official Season 2 order, Riordan also said that the production team is “operating on the assumption that we will be moving ahead with a second season and are making plans and schedules accordingly.”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, who is cast in the titular role, as well as Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries, who will step into the roles of Percy’s friends Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase.

The series is based on the book series by Rick Riordan, telling the story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The cast also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Olivea Morton.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot. James Bobin will direct. The trio will also executive produce alongside Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.