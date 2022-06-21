“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is adding more supporting characters to its cast, including Luke Castellan, one of Percy’s main antagonists throughout the books.

Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Olivea Morton have joined the Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan’s book series. They join the principal trio played by Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Also previously announced were Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as recurring guest stars.

Bushnell will play recurring guest star Luke Castellan. The counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block, Luke looks like he’d be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor. That doesn’t stop him from being the best swordsman around!

Goodjohn will portray Clarisse La Rue, a child of Ares, god of war, who is a strong-willed, hot-tempered and competitive fighter and doesn’t let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she’s intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy.

Morton will portray Nancy Bobofit, a mortal girl who always speaks her mind…at the expense of others. Loud, proud and a teacher’s pet, Nancy gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot. James Bobin will direct. The trio will also executive produce alongside Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. A release date for the series, which is currently in production in Vancouver, has not yet been announced.