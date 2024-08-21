Richard Simmons’ Brother Reveals Late Exercise Guru’s Cause of Death

Richard Simmons’ death has officially been ruled an accident, according to his family.

The fitness guru’s death was attributed to recent falls and heart disease, Simmons’ brother Lenny shared in a Wednesday statement to People through family spokesperson Tom Estey.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the L.A. Coroner’s office,” the statement read. “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.’

“The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” the message concluded.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office’s findings come just over a month after Simmons’ death. He died in his home on July 13, just a day after his 76th birthday.

TMZ previously reported that he’d fallen in his bathroom on the night of his birthday but refused to be taken to the hospital. He was found dead the next morning.

“Today the World lost an Angel,” Simmons’ publicist shared in a statement at the time.

Just days before Simmons passed away, he gave a final interview where he touched on the fact that he’d disappeared from the public eye. He claimed that he stayed in touch with his fans and even went outside dressed in disguise.

“I know people miss me,” he admitted. “And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls … and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”