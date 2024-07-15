Richard Simmons Reveals in Final Interview He Would Still Leave the House Sometimes, but in Disguise

Richard Simmons famously became a homebody later in his life, but he did still leave the house on occasion. In fact, he even disguised himself in a wig and mustache in order to take a Jane Fonda workout class.

Simmons revealed in an interview with People just two days before his death at age 76 that he actually went out and about more than people may have thought.

“Jane Fonda’s studio was about three miles away from me, and I’ve always been a fan — so I dressed up one day with a brown wig, a mustache, and glasses, and a gray sweatshirt and heather-gray pants — and I went to her class,” Simmons shared. “She never knew it was me. And she was an excellent teacher.”

The fitness legend, who was known for his trademark joyful and flamboyant personality, died Saturday at his home a decade after retiring from the public eye back in 2014.

In that final interview, Simmons said he missed his fans as much as they missed him, but was more in contact than a lot of the public realized.

“I know people miss me,” he admitted. “And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls … and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”

He also revealed he was working on a Broadway show about his life with Patrick Leonard.

“I write the lyrics, and he writes the music,” Simmons said. “The whole show is about my life — from selling pralines in New Orleans at a candy store when I was a kid, to when I decided to retire. Every week, I write an audio.”

Simmons was eulogized by his brother Lenny on Sunday through the star’s official social media accounts. “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives,” his brother began. “He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

“So don’t be sad,” Lenny continued. “Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

