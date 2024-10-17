‘Rick and Morty’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons, Extending Animated Comedy Through Season 12

A hundred years of “Rick and Morty” is starting to become less of a joke and more of a promise. During a panel at New York Comic Con, Adult Swim renewed its sci-fi animated hit for two additional seasons beyond the three forthcoming seasons it already had on deck, bringing the full “Rick and Morty” season count up to 12.

This isn’t the first impressive renewal for Dan Harmon’s show, which concluded its seventh season last December. In 2017, the comedy was renewed for a shocking 70 episodes. With an average of 10 episodes released a season, that first renewal brought the series’ count up to 10 seasons. Now Adult Swim has added two more installments to that list.

“From Season 1, ‘Rick and Morty’ set a new standard in adult animation and has shown no signs of stopping,” Michael Ouweleen, Adult Swim’s president, said in a statement. “Dan, Scott and the rest of the immensely talented team behind ‘Rick and Morty’ are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

“Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty,” Harmon said. “Fortunately, the list of better places to go remains infinite.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during ‘Rick and Morty’s’ fourth season and get us to Season 10,” showrunner Scott Marder said. “Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. ‘Rick and Morty’ – a hundred years – forever!”

During the same panel for the series, Adult Swim also released a sneak-peak at an upcoming Season 8 episode. The series is expected to return in 2025. Check out the first look below:

A Season 8 still from “Rick and Morty” (Photo Credit: Adult Swim)

It’s not too surprising that Adult Swim would give the show an even greener greenlight. The series about an alcoholic, sociopathic grandfather and his anxious grandson remains Adult Swim’s No. 1 series, as well as one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recognizable currently running properties.

“Rick and Morty” ranked as the No. 1 comedy across cable during its third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons. The series also won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program on two occasions. To date, it’s produced two spin-off series, a comic, a VR video game and honestly too much merchandise to count.

Dan Harmon co-created the series and currently serves as its executive producer alongside showrunner Scott Marder. “Rick and Morty” stars Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and Chris Parnell. The most recent season of the global phenomenon debuted in over 134 countries in 38 languages.