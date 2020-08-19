Lili Reinhart Says ‘Riverdale’ Season 5’s Time Jump Will Be 7 Years in the Future (Video)

OK, “Riverdale” fans, we have some news about the Season 5 time jump that you’ve all been waiting for: the length of time this jump is actually going to cover.

According to Lili Reinhart, the CW drama will take Archie and the gang seven years into the future in its upcoming fifth season — which is set to begin production in Vancouver soon — skipping over college entirely and landing our core characters in their mid 20s.

“So, we’re taking the first few episodes [back] to finish Season 4, technically, and then Season 5 we’re actually doing a, I believe, 7-year time jump into the future,” Reinhart told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.” “We’re not going to be teenagers anymore.”

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Creator Reveals Season 5 Would Have Finally Featured 'Riverdale' Crossover

“I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] our showrunner was like, ‘Yeah, let’s revamp.’ We’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

The time jump itself isn’t news, as Aguirre-Sacasa has previously spoken about how Season 5 will skip ahead a few years after high school for Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) — it’s the length of the time jump fans had been waiting for confirmation on.

Like hundreds of other shows, “Riverdale” had to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, when it had just two and a half episodes left to shoot to complete Season 4.

'Riverdale' Creator Teases Season 5 Time Jump to Archie and the Gang's Post-College Future

“We stopped in the middle of an episode. So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March,” said Reinhart, who will be heading back to Vancouver in a couple days to quarantine before resuming production on “Riverdale.”

“So we’re all going to be significantly tanner. Maybe I’ve gained weight during quarantine, so I’ll look a little different,” she added laughing. “I feel like it will be very easy to tell when was in March, when we filmed in September.”

Watch Reinhart’s full “Tonight Show” interview above.

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and r... Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 5 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m. Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season DC Universe Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season The CW Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)