‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Trailer: Prom Is Ruined as Veronica Learns ‘Something Happened’ Between Betty and Archie (Video)

The CW dropped the trailer for the fifth season of “Riverdale” Wednesday, revealing where we’ll find Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) when the drama returns after its COVID-shortened Season 4.

In the preview, which you can view via the video below, it’s finally time for the Riverdale crew to attend their senior prom — and for Veronica to find out “something happened” between Betty and Archie. Yikes.

As fans will remember, before “Riverdale’s” fourth season came to a premature end, Betty and Archie were hooking up in secret but trying to cut that naughty behavior out, after having first publicly pretended to be a couple to draw out the person who had attempted to murder Jughead.

That plan succeeded under the approval of Jughead and Veronica. The only problem is, Archie and Betty kept going and had their old feelings reignited.

Looks like Veronica will finally learn the truth at what is meant to be a celebration and “last dance” for the gang, as Archie puts it, before their senior year comes to an end.

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously revealed Season 5 will fast-forward a few years after high school for Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, though the new trailer did not show any scenes from that time period.

In August, Reinhart said the length of the time jump would be seven years, skipping over college entirely and landing our core characters in their mid-20s.

“I’m really psyched about it,” Reinhart said. “I think it will be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] our showrunner was like, ‘Yeah, let’s revamp.’ We’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

Like hundreds of other shows, “Riverdale” had to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, when it had just two and a half episodes left to shoot to complete Season 4. Production picked back up again over the summer.

“Riverdale” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c on The CW.